Ex-Soviet republics under pressure to lessen ties with Iran: report

TEHRAN -- Certain states including the U.S. are pressuring countries of Central Asia and Caucasus to stop economic and political ties with Iran, MP Mahdi Sanaii has said.

Sanaii, the head of Iran-Russia friendship committee, told Russian TV Alyaum channel that Iran’s strategic status in the region will not allow its ties with these nations weaken.Iran was one of the countries that supported the independence of Caucasus and Central Asian countries and it was after that time that relations between Iran the former Soviet Union began to warm up after long history of frosty relations.The relations between Iran and these countries are historic and cultural, the lawmaker noted