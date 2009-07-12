Turnberry could be third time lucky for Tiger

Tiger Woods goes into next week's British Open as heavy favorite to clinch his 15th major crown, despite having failed to convert winning form into success at the first two grand slam events this year.

The American world number one triumphed in his final PGA Tour starts before both the U.S. Masters in April and last month's U.S. Open without going on to secure victory in the two majors that followed.Asked if that unusual sequence had crossed his mind, Woods replied with a broad grin: ""It has now.""He tied for sixth at the Masters after winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational and again shared sixth spot at the U.S. Open, having claimed the Memorial title two weeks earlier.(Source: Reuter)