Iran UNESCO envoy slams murder of 'veil martyr'

Amid growing anger at the selective Western stance on human rights, Iran's Permanent Ambassador to UNESCO Mohammad-Reza Majidi condemns the killing of a Muslim Egyptian woman in a German court.

Marwa el-Sherbini, dubbed the ""veil martyr"", was involved in a court case against her neighbor, Axel W., who was found guilty last November for insulting and abusing the woman, calling her a ""terrorist"".El-Sherbini, 31, mother of a 3-year-old and three months pregnant, was set to testify against Axel W. when he stabbed her 18 times inside the Dresden court in front of her son.El-Sherbini's husband, who was injured while attempting to shield his wife from the assailant, has been hospitalized.In a letter to the UNESCO Director-General Koichiro Matsuura, Majidi slammed the violation of Muslim rights and the desecration of Islamic values in European countries.He called on Matsuura to take a transparent stance toward the issue and defend the rights of women.The Iranian diplomat went on to point that the double standard policies of the international body with regards to such brutal, criminal acts would lead to the 1.5 billion Muslim population of the world losing their trust in the UN.On Sunday, Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad blamed Germany for the murder of the Muslim Egyptian woman. He charged the country with double standards on human rights and asked the UN Security Council to impose sanctions against Germany.Despite having the second-largest Muslim population in Western Europe after France, Germany took days to condemn the murder.(Source: Press TV)