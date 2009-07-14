Intl. Quran Competition programs announced

TEHRAN -- The programs of the 26th International Quran Competition were announced during a press conference on Monday.

The contest will begin on July 19 on the occasion of Mab'ath, the anniversary of the appointment of Hazrat Muhammad (S) to prophethood until the birth anniversary of Imam Hossein (AS) on July 24.A total of 1633 participants from over 50 countries will take part in this event, the secretary of the gala Hojjatoleslam Hossein Ahmadian mentioned during the conference.The contest will be held in three sections including recitation of the Quran, memorization of the Quran and articles on Quranic issues, he mentioned.Some 835 articles were submitted to the secretariat of the gala which are being reviewed by professors at the Imam Sadeq(AS) University, he added.He went on to say that several workshops and meetings will be held on Quranic issues on the sidelines of competition.Several Quran reciters from other countries including Abdulfattah Taruti from Egypt and Rizwan Darwish from Syria will be among the members of the jury for the event, Ahmadian added.Iranian Quranic experts including Ahmad Abulqasemi, Abdolrasul Ebaii, Amir Aqaii and Akbar Heshmati will be among the other members of the jury, he concluded.