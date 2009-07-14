168 killed in Iran plane crash

QAZVIN, Iran – An Iranian passenger plane carrying 153 passengers and 15 crew members crashed on Wednesday 20 kilometers off the northwestern city of Qazvin and all aboard were killed.

The plane went down 16 minutes after the takeoff from Imam Khomeini Airport. The plane, flight number 7908, was flying from Tehran to Yerevan, the Armenian capital.The plane was a Russian-made Tupolev owned by the Caspian airway.The crash happened at 11:45 am local time.Eight young Iranian judokas and their two coaches were among the victims.Witnesses on the ground said the airplane caught fire on the air.Security forces are searching for the black box to find out about the reasons behind the crash.Forced landingAn aviation official, Faramarz Sarvi, said at the crash scene that the pilot had tried to land the plane outside a residential area but before the “forced landing” part of the plane had gone in flames.Sarvi, the deputy chairman of the flight standard at the aviation organization, said the plane took off at 11:30 but it lost contact with the control tower after 20 minutes.State officials including President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Expediency Council Chairman Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, and Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani have all expressed sadness over the tragedy and sent condolences to the bereaved families. The president ordered an immediate probe into the cause of the crash.The airplane created a hole measuring 10 to 30 meters wide and 7 meters down as it hit the ground.The charred bodies are found 500 away from the scene and the rescuers have not been able to find even a body organ like a hand or foot nearby.The plane is also broken into very small pieces so that only three parts of the plane which their sizes does not exceed 2 meters are seen at the place