Total says European refining margins slump on demand

LONDON (Bloomberg) -- Total SA said refining margins in Europe slumped 69 percent in the second quarter compared with a year earlier, amid weak demand for gasoline and diesel.

Profits from turning a barrel of crude oil into fuels plummeted to $12.40 a metric ton, or $1.69 a barrel, from $40.20 a ton last year, Europe’s biggest refiner said on its Web site on Wednesday. That’s also down from $34.70 a ton in the first quarter, according to the Paris-based company.Demand for oil products has fallen as the worst recession since World War II forces consumers to scale back spending on travel and goods, leading to lower profits for refiners, reduced plant operating rates and temporary closures. Total plans to cut jobs and reduce production at its biggest refinery in France.“This is perhaps a low point for refining and for refiners,” Jason Kenney, an Edinburgh-based analyst at ING Wholesale Banking, said in an e-mail. “There is not much upside on the horizon either.”Weak margins are likely to persist for several years, according to a July 8 report by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. Crude oil processed at refineries around the world will drop 2.3 percent to 72.3 million barrels a day this quarter compared with a year earlier, the International Energy Agency said in a July 10 report.-----------------Unprofitable plantsPetroplus Holdings AG and Royal Dutch Shell Plc are among companies seeking to sell unprofitable plants. Petroplus said it may convert its Teesside refinery in the U.K. to a storage facility or terminal if a buyer isn’t found by the end of the year. Shell is looking to sell two German refineries, a plant in New Zealand, and one in Canada.Total, Europe’s third-largest oil company after BP Plc and Shell, reduced operating runs at its Port Arthur, Texas, refinery in March because of weak demand in the U.S. It completed more than a month of maintenance at Vlissingen, a Dutch refinery it owned with Dow Chemical Co., at the end of June. On June 19, Russia’s OAO Lukoil agreed to buy Dow’s 45 percent stake in the plant for $725 million.Total plans to cut 555 jobs at its refining and petrochemicals operations in France. It will also reduce output at the Gonfreville refinery in Normandy by 25 percent to 12 million tons a year, as well as shut a fluid catalytic cracker, lowering gasoline output by 60 percent.