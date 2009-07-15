French kidnapped for cash not politics: Somali minister

PARIS (AFP) -- Two French security advisors were kidnapped in Somalia by criminals seeking profit rather than by terrorists looking to score political points, the Somali defense minister said Wednesday.

The two men, French government agents, were seized at gunpoint from their Mogadishu hotel on Tuesday. Both Somali and French officials have confirmed that they were on a mission to train Somali government forces.“We have information on the people behind this kidnapping. We don't know their names but we know to whom they belong, their group,” Defense Minister Mohammed Addi Gandhi told Radio France Internationale.“They are an armed group. They might want a ransom, but it's not a political kidnapping,” he added.“They're not known to be Shabab, or as Hezb al-Islamiya,” he said, referring to two Islamist groups involved in Somalia's ongoing civil war.“They're people who profit from the violence in Mogadishu.”On Tuesday, an official from Somalia's National Security Agency claimed the kidnappers were Interior Ministry forces, suggesting the abduction was a result of a dispute within the government security apparatus.