A path for Lehman clients to recover assets

Former clients of Lehman Brothers International, who have had their accounts frozen since the Wall Street firm filed for bankruptcy last September, may finally begin to receive some of their assets back by next year.

Creditors, including several hedge funds and insurance companies, and PricewaterhouseCoopers, the trustee overseeing the liquidation of the London-based unit, have reached an agreement to expedite the repayment of about $32 billion of client assets that have been entangled in the Lehman bankruptcy for more than nine months.At the time of the Lehman bankruptcy, on Sept. 15, the assets were valued at about $23 billion, but some have appreciated in value over time.As Lehman’s troubles grew last year, many funds began to withdraw assets, switching to larger, more stable banks. But the speed with which Lehman fell surprised many, and assets — complex derivatives, futures, options, stocks and bonds — were immediately frozen.The 200-page proposal, expected to be filed with the High Court in London on Wednesday, is meant to avoid a “lengthy, onerous and unpredictable process that could otherwise take years to bring to finality,” PricewaterhouseCoopers said in a statement released early Wednesday morning in London.If approved, creditors could file new claims by the end of the year and are expected to start receiving their assets back in the first quarter of 2010.Numerous hedge funds that used Lehman’s prime brokerage services in London, including Ramius, GLG Partners, Newport Global Opportunities Fund, Amber Capital and Harbinger Capital Partners, have been fighting for months to get their assets back.RAB Capital shut at least two funds with assets entangled in the wreckage. Ramius, GLG, Legal and General Pensions Ltd., and Oceanwood Global Opportunities Master Fund are leading the creditors group, in addition to Lehman’s bankrupt American holding company.The complex plan is meant to be a contractual compromise between the trustee and Lehman’s creditors, which number over 1,000, to avoid dealing with disputes on a case-by-case basis that could take years to fully work out.The proposal still needs to be approved by the High Court and at least 75 percent of creditors. Creditors will meet in October to decide on the plan.If the proposal fails to be approved by creditors, “it is likely to set progress back by at least nine months before any alternative mechanisms can be put in place,” PricewaterhouseCoopers said in the statement.(Source: The New York Times)