Nekounam denies his passport was confiscated by Iran FA

The midfield sensation has shot down rumors that he has run into trouble with his country’s football federation

Rumors abound that Javad Nekounam’s return to Osasuna has been put in jeopardy after his passport was withheld following a World Cup qualifying match for Iran against South Korea back in June.Speaking to an Iranian news agency, Nekounam has vehemently denied that he criticized the country’s football federation (FFIRI) or that his passport had been confiscated after he, along with several other team-mates, wore green wristbands.“Since my return from South Korea, I have not said a single word about the FFIRI or about the national team,” he told ISNA.“I only said one thing about Villarreal, but sadly, the media have published fake interviews. For example, there have been reports that my passport has been confiscated by the FFIRI, which is simply not true.”Nekounam is expected to return to Pamplona shortly to begin pre-season training with Osasuna. Despite transfer speculation earlier in the summer, there have been no further rumors of the 28-year-old leaving the Reyno de Navarra.(Source: Goal.com)