Iran posts 86% increase in industrial investment

TEHRAN – Total investments in Iran's industry sector amounted to 241 trillion rials (about $24b) in the past calendar year (ended March 20, 2009), showing 86.5 percent growth compared to its preceding year, the deputy industries and mines minister said here on Wednesday.

IRIB quoted Masoud Sami’einejad as saying that the investments have created some 154,000 job opportunities which is up 7 percent year on year.Iran exported $15.3 billion worth of mineral and industrial products in its last calendar year (ended March 20, 2009).Mineral and industrial products comprised nearly 80% of Iran’s non-oil export-bound goods in the 45-months period (Fourth Five-year Economic Development plan started in 2005) ended April 2009.According to the public relations department of the Ministry of Industries and Mines, the total value of the exported industrial and mineral products in the mentioned period surpassed $45,335 billion.The total value of Iran’s non-oil exports in the mentioned period exceeded $56.6 billion, the Mehr News Agency reported.