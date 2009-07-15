U.S. translator working on bestselling Iranian novel “Da”

TEHRAN -- U.S. translator Paul Sprachman signed a contract with the Sureh-Mehr Publications for translation of the Iranian bestselling novel “Da”.

Written by Seyyedeh Azam Hosseini, “Da” contains recollections by Zahra Hosseini of the time when the Iraqi army captured Khorramshahr in the early days of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.“We also conduct negotiations with Turkish and Urdu translators for other versions of the book which have not come to any conclusion yet,” the director of publications Mohammad Hamzehzadeh told MNA.The foreign publishers and the distributors of the book will be designated after completion of the translation, he added.Some parts of the book will be shortened in consideration of the destination language and the cultural climate of that country, he mentioned.“Da” is a true-life story of a teenager who experienced the early days of the war in Khorramshahr. In the dialect of Khorramshahr “da” means “mother”.Sprachman has previously translated the Iranian novels “Chess with the Doomsday Machine” by Habib Ahmadzadeh, “Bearing 270 Degrees” by Ahmad Dehqan and “Esmaeil” by Amirhossein Fardi into English.