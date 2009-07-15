Intl. companies eye “Tehran 2121” distribution deal

TEHRAN -- Bahram Azimi’s animation “Tehran 2121” has attracted the attention of world distribution companies due to its presence at the Annecy 2009 in France.

Several film companies, including Japan’s King Records and the Poland’s filmograf, have shown interest in buying the film for screening, the director Bahram Azimi told FNA.The film, previously named “Tehran 1500”, participated in the French International Animation Film Festival “Annecy” which was held from June 8 to 13.Sponsored by the Art and Cultural Organization of Tehran Municipality, the science fiction comedy animation features Tehran in 2121.“For the world participation, we changed the name of the film from ‘Tehran 1500’ to ‘Tehran 2121’ and converted the date from Solar Hijra calendar to the Christian calendar,” he added.The film will go on screen at international festivals with French, English and Arabic subtitles, Azimi said.The film will participate in the Puchon International Student Animation Festival which will be held from November 6 to 10, 2009 in South Korea, he said.Azimi used the rotoscoping technique for the animation which is a technique in which animators trace over live-action film movement, frame by frame, for use in animated films.Bahram Radan, Mehran Modiri, Gohar Kheirandish, Mahtab Nasirpur, Mohammadreza Sharifinia, Habib Rezaii, and Hesam Navvab-Safavi starred in the animation.“Tehran 2121” is the third project in which Iranian animators have used the rotoscoping technique.“The Dawn Bird”, a documentary on the political activities of Ayatollah Hassan Modarres, and “Cell Phone”, an action film starring Reza Kianian and Alireza Shjanuri, have previously been made by this technique.