KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Sudan said on Monday it had lodged a complaint about Chad with the UN Security Council, accusing its neighbor of launching an air raid inside Sudanese territory.

Sudan's army said two Chadian planes attacked a region inside the west Darfur district on Thursday -- the fourth raid Khartoum says N'Djamena has carried out in Sudan in two months.Sudan's ambassador to the United Nations, Abdalmahmood Abdalhaleem, told the country's state Suna news agency “some forces in the Security Council” had backed the Chad attack, a likely reference to France, a former colonial power in Chad that Khartoum regularly accuses of backing N'Djamena.Officials at the French Embassy in Khartoum could not be reached for comment.Diplomats at the United Nations were skeptical that the Security Council would take action. They noted that both Sudan and Chad frequently complained to the 15-nation body about military activities by the other.However, the United Nations said UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was “disturbed” by the reported bombing. Ban “condemns the incident and takes note that the government of Sudan has rightly responded through diplomatic means,” a statement said.The same statement also said Ban was “gravely concerned” at reports that the Sudan government had bombed rebel positions in conflict-torn west Darfur on Saturday. He urged Khartoum and all parties to the conflict to end military actions, it added.Chad has so far not responded to reports it launched the air raid, but in the past has insisted it has the right to strike Chadian rebels it says are based inside Sudan.Relations between the two countries have become entangled in Sudan's festering Darfur conflict and each country has accused the other of supporting insurgents inside its borders.In May, Sudan accused Chad of launching three bombing raids on its territory, while Chad accused Sudan of sending rebel forces over its border.“We brought (the air attack) to the attention of the Security Council. It is now up to the Security Council to react,” Sudanese Foreign Ministry spokesman Ali al-Sadig told Reuters on Monday.“We have confirmed the attack took place. The only other thing we are sure of is that Chad is not interested in a settlement. They have declined all reconciliation attempts, whether from us or other countries, including Libya and Qatar.”Al-Sadig said there had been no further attacks since the reported raid close to the settlement of Um Dukhn on Thursday. “According to military information everything is quiet in the area. There has been no escalation of events.”He denied Chadian rebels were inside Sudan, saying the Chad air force might have acted on “bad intelligence.”