SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s POSCO has restarted operations of a blast furnace in five months after boosting its output capacity by 60 percent, as the global steel industry recovers quickly from its worst downturn in decades.

The world’s No.6 steelmaker said the No.4 furnace at its Gwangyang plant in the south of the country now had an output capacity of around 5 million tons of crude steel per year, enough to cover annual consumption by carmakers in South Korea, the world’s No.5 automaker.The mill, which previously had a capacity of around 3.1 million tons, was turned off in February for improvement work as POSCO was forced to join global peers in cutting back production due to crumbling steel demand, hit by spreading economic slowdown.But global steelmills, led by the world’s biggest producer China, are cranking up production rapidly, encouraged by rebounding prices and demand, as the world economy slowly picks up thanks to infrastructure-led stimulus plans.For a factbox on global steelmakers’ production plans, POSCO, which slashed output by a quarter in the first quarter and 15 percent in the second quarter, revised up its 2009 output target this month by 6.4 percent to 29.8 million tons.