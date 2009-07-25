Art news in brief

Selection of Aminpur’s poems published in Chinese

TEHRAN – A selection of poetry by the late contemporary poet Qeisar Aminpur has been translated into Chinese.The book was translated by Chinese scholar Mu-hong Yan, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and was published by Iran’s Cultural Office in Beijing.The book contains a selection of 26 works by Aminpur and a short biography of the poet. Aminpur died of heart failure in 2007 at the age of 48.His collections of poetry include “The Respiration of Morning,” “In the Sun’s Alley,” “Poetry of the 10th Day’s Noon,” “Sudden Mirrors,” “All Flowers are All Sunflowers” and “The Grammar of Love.”“Ethics of Islamic Revolution” published in RussianTEHRAN -- A selection of sayings by Imam Khomeini has been translated into Russian.The book entitled “Ethics of the Islamic Revolution” contains a selection of Imam Khomeini’s ideas and thoughts.“Ethic of the Islamic Revolution” was published with the collaboration of the Institute for the Compilation and Publication of Imam Khomeini’s Works (ICPIMW) and Iran’s Cultural Office in Moscow.A short biography of Imam Khomeini is also published on the back cover of the book..