Mitchell meets Assad in Damascus

BEIRUT/ DAMASCUS (FT/AFP) -- Amid a flurry of U.S. diplomatic activity, George Mitchell, President Barack Obama’s envoy to in the Middle East, on Sunday held his second meeting in as many months with Bashar Assad, the Syrian leader.

The U.S. envoy described the talks in Damascus, the Syrian capital, as “candid and positive” but neither side reported concrete progress.“I have just completed a very candid and positive conversation with President Assad,” Mitchell said.“I discussed with President Assad the prospects for moving forward on our goals of comprehensive peace in the region and improved bilateral ties between Syria and the United States,” he said.President Barack Obama is determined to reach a comprehensive peace between Israel and all its Arab neighbors in order to guarantee “stability, security and prosperity” in the region, he said.“If we are to succeed, we will need Arabs and Israelis alike to work with us to bring about comprehensive peace.“We will welcome the full cooperation of the government of the Syrian Arab Republic in this historic endeavor.”The U.S. has decided to send an ambassador to the Syrian capital, after a gap of four years, but the country remains under U.S. sanctions.The envoy’s tour also takes him to Israel and coincides with other high-level U.S. visits. Robert Gates, U.S. secretary of defense, James Jones, national security adviser, and Dennis Ross, the White House Iran specialist, are also due in the region.Mr. Gates’ talks in Israel and Jordan are expected to focus on Israeli arms requests, and the U.S. withdrawal from Iraq.The presence of so many high-level U.S. officials in the region comes amid strained U.S.-Israeli ties over demands for a freeze on the construction of Jewish settlements on occupied territory.Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, speaking at the start of a weekly cabinet session on Sunday, tried to play down his differences with the U.S. “ It is only natural, that within a fabric of friendly relations between allies, there isn’t full agreement on all points,” he said.The settlement issue is a major stumbling block in the administration’s efforts to promote a settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.Mr. Mitchell’s return to Damascus may indicate that the U.S. is hoping to re-launch Israeli-Syrian talks. Syria and Israel held indirect talks, mediated by Turkey, until late last year, when Damascus broke off contacts over Israel’s assault on the Gaza strip.However, Syrian position is that Mr. Netanyahu’s government which came to power earlier this year is “ no partner for peace” .Syria is also seen as playing an important role in two other areas that are important to U.S. policy in the region, Lebanon, were talks on a new government are still ongoing, and Iraq.Damascus has been the focus of a lot of international and regional diplomacy lately.Last week, Walid Mualem, Syria’s foreign minister, met David Miliband, the British foreign secretary in London, after which he said that Mr. Mitchell’s meetings in Damascus represented “ the first step of dialogue” .Photo: Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (R) welcomes U.S. Middle East envoy George Mitchell before a meeting in Damascus July 26, 2009. (Photo by Sana)-