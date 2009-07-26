23 swine flu patients confirmed in Iran

TEHRAN - 23 persons have been diagnosed with swine flu virus, the health minister announced on Sunday.

Baqer Lankarani said 22 of these patients have travelled to Thailand, Singapore or Saudi Arabia and the other one is a relative of one of these patients.He highlighted the importance of personal hygiene and refraining from cheek-kissing in reducing the chance of catching the disease.The first case of swine flu virus was confirmed in Birjand in South Khorasan Province, a local health official said on Thursday.Describing debility, fatigue, sore muscles and fever as common symptoms of the illness, Zeraatkar said that the virus can spread through contacts between people