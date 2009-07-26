Lampard unfazed by quiet summer
July 27, 2009 - 0:0
Frank Lampard insists the lack of new arrivals at Chelsea will not be a problem in the upcoming campaign.""I don't think it is a necessity now for us to go out and spend a ridiculous amount of money trying to find the perfect signing,"" the midfielder said in the Sunday Mirror.
""Of course, there's a couple of players out there who would add a lot to this team.
""But there are millions of players who would not add much to this squad because we are so strong across the board.""
(Source: Skysports)