Lampard unfazed by quiet summer

Frank Lampard insists the lack of new arrivals at Chelsea will not be a problem in the upcoming campaign.

""I don't think it is a necessity now for us to go out and spend a ridiculous amount of money trying to find the perfect signing,"" the midfielder said in the Sunday Mirror.""Of course, there's a couple of players out there who would add a lot to this team.""But there are millions of players who would not add much to this squad because we are so strong across the board.""(Source: Skysports)