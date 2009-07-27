Forrest shot and killed

Former two-division world champion Vernon Forrest has been shot and killed.

The 38-year-old died in an apparent carjacking at a petrol station in the Mechanicsville community of Atlanta.'The Viper' beat Shane Mosley twice during his career and was world champion at both welterweight and light-middleweight.His 45th and last fight was in September when he beat Sergio Mora in Las Vegas to take his record to 41-3 with one no-contest.Gary Shaw, who promoted Forrest's recent fights, said: ""This is a tragedy beyond belief.(Source: Skysports)