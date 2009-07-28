TEHRAN – In a statement released on Tuesday, over 210 MPs expressed their gratitude to former Intelligence Minister Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei for his “honest” services to the nation.

On Sunday, President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad dismissed Mohseni-Ejei reportedly due to his objection to the appointment of Esfandiar Rahim-Mashaii as first vice president. The dismissal came at the last days of the current administration.Mohseni-Ejei has made great services to the nation during his tenure and has shown his obedience to the Leadership in practice, part of the statement said.“We, representatives of the Majlis, consider it incumbent on us to thank this servant of Islam and the revolution” who honestly served in the Intelligence Ministry for four years, the statement added.MP Hossein Sobhaninia said on Tuesday that the lawmakers were annoyed when they were informed that the intelligence minister has been dismissed. He also pointed out that the president has had no consultations with the MPs on choosing members of his next cabinet.Sacking minister over Rahim-Mashaii dispute is regrettableA member of the Society of Combatant Clergy central council, Hossein Ebrahimi, said the sacking of the intelligence minister for calling to dismiss Rahim-Mashaii is regrettable.“People will not approve of the dismissal of the cabinet’s only cleric like this”, Hojatoleslam Ebrahimi told the Mehr News Agency on Tuesday.He praised Mohseni-Ejei’s revolutionary credentials and his great achievements and services to the Islamic establishment.It seems that the recent dismissal of cabinet ministers were not well thought-out, he added.Ebrahimi said, “This issue was not in the interest of the government, country, or the president himself.