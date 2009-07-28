Toyota Still Top Auto Seller

TOKYO(Wall Street Journal) -- Toyota Motor Corp. just managed to retain the top spot in global auto sales for the first six months of this year, although it came under pressure from General Motors Corp., which did better than its Japanese rival in the April-June quarter.

Toyota said Tuesday that it sold 3.56 million vehicles worldwide in the six months ended June. The number includes vehicles sold by its Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd. subsidiaries.This represents a 26% fall from a year earlier as sales in the U.S. and other key markets remained sluggish. It’s the first time first-half sales have fallen since 1999 when Toyota started compiling sales data for the group, a Toyota spokesman said.Toyota has forecast that the prolonged slump in sales combined with the yen’s strength will see it post a second consecutive annual net loss in the current fiscal year ending March.The sales result was slightly above the 3.55 million vehicles sold by GM, which relinquished the overall No. 1 position to Toyota last year.In the most recent quarter ended June, though, GM was in the top spot, selling 1.94 million vehicles against Toyota’s 1.80 million, with demand in China helping the U.S. carmaker’s performance.“This is probably because there was a special push-up effect by GM” as its efforts paid off to reduce inventories of vehicles with brands that will be discontinued under its restructuring plan, said Mamoru Kato, an analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Center. GM is unlikely to outsell Toyota in the July-September quarter, he added.Meanwhile, European manufacturer Volkswagen AG continues to make headway in the global sales race, helped by a comparatively small exposure to the contracting U.S. market and solid domestic demand. Volkswagen sold 3.1 million vehicles in the first half.Volkswagen is boosting sales of its small cars in Germany and China thanks to official measures designed to spur sales of fuel-efficient vehicles at a time when Toyota faces a problem of overcapacity, Tokai Tokyo’s Kato said.The maker of a wide range of automobiles including the Golf small car and Audi luxury brand vehicles will release details of its global sales for the April-June quarter later this week, according to Volkswagen’s Japanese unit.