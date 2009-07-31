Italian gas and oil company Eni reports 2nd quarter profit down 76 percent

ROME (AP) — Eni SpA, Italy's largest natural gas and oil company, on Friday reported a 76 percent drop in second-quarter earnings, driven by lower gas and oil prices amid the recession.

Eni said in a statement that net profit in the three months that ended June 30 was euro832 million ($1.17 billion), down from euro3.44 billion in the same period a year earlier.In the first half, net profit fell 59 percent to euro2.7 billion, from euro6.76 billion.CEO Paolo Scaroni called the results sound ""in the context of sharply lower commodity prices and demand."" Scaroni said the company's ""prudent outlook"" was reflected in the proposed interim dividend of euro0.50 per share, ""which we believe to be appropriate in the current environment."" Last year's interim dividend was euro0.65.Pressed by analysts during a conference call, he said there was a possibility that the dividend could be raised in the second half of the year, but it was third in priority behind maintaining a strong credit rating and financing new projects.""We look at dividends as a way of rewarding our shareholders, but we certainly do not want to jeopardize our growth prospects,"" Scaroni said.Eni's shares were trading down 6.3 percent, or euro16.58, on the Milan Stock exchange.Adjusted net profit, or profit excluding special charges, was down 60 percent to euro900 million in the second quarter.Eni said it expected the oil price weakness to continue and maintained its guidance of 2 percent growth in oil and gas production for 2009 because of waning demand and output interruptions in West Africa, such as attacks on pipelines by rebel groups in Nigeria.Oil and gas production in the quarter fell 2.2 percent to 1.733 barrels a day, due mostly to OPEC production cuts and the security issues in West Africa. Natural gas sales were down 7.7 percent to 22.46 billion cubic meters, reflecting weaker demand due to the economic downturn.During the period, Eni consolidated its position in Russia, reaching a deal with Gazprom to push forward the South Stream project. It also concluded the purchase of the Belgian gas supplier Distrigas, confirming its leadership in European gas production.Scaroni confirmed that the Kashagan oil field will begin production by the end of 2012. Eni leads a consortium developing the giant oil field, which has been marred by production delays and increased costs.