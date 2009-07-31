Mahdavikia plays no role anymore

FRANKFURT , July 31 (MNA) -- Eintracht Frankfurt officials are not interested in Iranian Mehdi Mahdavikia and placed him among substitutes in the warm-up match on Thursday. According to Bild Magazine, this is the maximum penalty for the small-sized Iranian. While Eintracht professionals were playing in one game, Mahdavikia was sent in another game alongside the amateurs.

It is clear that the 32-year-old has no longer a role in the club. The 32-year-old midfielder said, “I am fit and I will be in better shape.""