What’s in art galleries

* The Shirin Gallery will host an exhibit of painting and photography by contemporary artists.

The showcase displaying 20 artworks will run until August 5 at the gallery located at No. 145 North Salimi St., off Andarzgu Blvd. in the Farmanieh neighborhood.* A group painting entitled “Tunnel Group” is currently underway at the Asar Gallery.Artworks by Mehrdad Moheb-Ali, Amir Rad, Ahmad Morshedlu and Behrang Samadzadegan are on display at the exhibit.The showcase will run until August 12 at the venue located on Barforushan St. off Iranshahr St.* Paintings and digital printings by Ahmadreza Lahuti are on display at the Dey Gallery.The exhibit will run until August 6 at the gallery which can be found on Vali-e Asr Avenue, opposite Saei Park.* Morteza Yazdani’s paintings are on display during an exhibit at the Homa Gallery which runs until August 11.The gallery can be found at No. 27 Chehrazi St., near the intersection of Niayesh Highway and Vali-e Asr Ave..