Sound bomb rocks Ahvaz city

A sound bomb planted near a bridge in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz has exploded leaving no damages or casualties.

“The bomb went off at around 2:45 local time (1015GMT) in the coastal road close to the Ali-Ibne-Mahziare-Ahvazi Bridge,” the city's deputy governor, Reza Nejati told IRNA on Sunday.“It was apparently a sound bomb and our officers are carrying out further investigations to pinpoint the exact kind of explosives used,” he added.Nejati also confirmed previous reports that there were no casualties.No group has so far claimed responsibility for the bombing. However, Nejati said that security and civil forces were conducting an extensive probe into the matter.(Source: Press TV)