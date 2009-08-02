Tiger moves ahead in Buick

Tiger Woods fired a sizzling 65 to take a one stroke lead going into the final round of the Buick Open at Warwick Hills.

The world number one was eight off the pace after an opening 71 but Friday's 63 got him back into the tournament and another fine round that saw him make eight birdies and a single bogey has put him in line for a 69th PGA Tour win.Woods was handed the advantage when Michael Letzig, who was leading by one, double-bogeyed the closing hole.However, it will be the second time this year Letzig has partnered Woods in the final round of a tournament, and he will be hoping to do better than at Memorial when Woods' 65 took him to victory while Letzig slumped to a 75.(Source: Skysports)