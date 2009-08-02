Educational software designed for foreigners studying Persian

TEHRAN -- Learning Persian is now becoming easy for non-natives outside the country through a collection of CDs produced by the Council for Promotion of Persian Language and Literature.

The collection is comprised of two compact disks bearing the information contained in the book “Teaching Persian Language to Non-Persian Speakers” with audio-visual facilities.The nine-volume book “Teaching Persian Language to Non-Persian Speakers” is complied by Ahmad Saffar-Moqaddam and aims to teach Persian to non-native speakers and also to help transfer Iran’s culture and civilization to the rest of the world.As soon as the collections are published in sufficient quantity, they will be submitted to Iran’s cultural offices in 65 countries to be later taught at Persian language and literature departments.Although the CDs are designed for foreigners outside the country, they can also be used by students inside the country.In addition, the information on CDs will later be available on the website of the Council for Promotion of Persian Language and Literature.