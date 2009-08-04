More than half of all parents believe modern life is so hectic that it is impossible to devote enough time to playing with their children, new research reveals.

The study, published by Play England, part of the National Children's Bureau, blames the pressures of modern life for harming childhood. It finds that long working hours, lengthy commutes and “unavoidable commitments” have left millions frustrated by the lack of opportunities to have fun with their families. Excessive homework is also highlighted as something that squeezes out time for children to run around freely.“Children - especially younger ones - want to play with their parents, and their parents want it too. But this research shows they are missing out, and that is a concern,” said Adrian Voce, director of Play England. The research, which consists of an ICM poll and academic report, finds that almost three out of four parents would like more time to play with their children or take them to places to play - rising to 84% among parents with under-sevens. The vast majority of adults think lack of play leaves children bored and less happy, reduces their concentration and makes them naughtier.Voce said that parents blamed work commitments but also felt under pressure to make sure their children performed well in school. He said he was surprised by the fact that even very young children cited homework as a barrier. The study finds that 73% of adults feel homework sometimes limits time for play.“It makes us question whether (schools) are getting the balance right. Children need time to let off steam, to relax and to form the bonds and friendships that are so important. It helps them to go back into the classroom to learn,” said Voce, who argued that unstructured play led to an instinctive form of learning that formal lessons could never match.The poll, carried out to mark Playday on Wednesday, when 700 events will take place across the UK, also finds that children can benefit in other ways. Nine out of 10 parents say time to play freely helps their children concentrate in class, while the same number say it improves behavior. That rises to 99% when it comes to parents of five- and six-year-olds.Voce called on the government not to downgrade the issue as a policy priority. The government has launched a play strategy with £235m funding.Headteachers and academics agreed. Chris Davis, spokesman for the National Primary Headteachers' Association, said it was a crucial part of learning for young children: “There is a lot of evidence that children from other countries - particularly in the rest of Europe - have more opportunities to play than ours.”Anna Symonds, a clinical psychologist, argued that play was a central part of children's social development, “in their ability to form relationships, develop their imagination and in their learning and appreciation of rules and manners, such as taking turns”. Symonds encouraged parents to be innovative and spontaneous, making games out of anything they could.But some parents said they felt that there were not enough places for their children to play safely. Rebecca Hutchinson, 34, from Orpington, Kent, said she was too scared to let her daughters go to the local parks alone. “Play happens, but it is always supervised. That is a shame because they are not learning as much,” said Hutchinson, whose daughters - Jade, 11, and Ashlea, 9 - play with friends in the garden.Others felt that children were so used to having things bought for them that they did not know how to make up games any more. “Parents are so busy they think they can compensate by buying things - and the result is that children are always looking for something that is paid for,” said Rhona Macdonald, a mother of four from Falkirk, in Stirlingshire.‘lay with me, Mummy’When Amanda Allard, 43, puts her son James Bailes, six, to bed he sometimes says: “Mummy, in the morning I want you to play the Playmobil with me.”“And I know that is going to be impossible,” says Amanda. “By the time I have got him and his sister Chloe to pre-school and got myself on the train, that is a major feat in itself,” adds Amanda, who lives in Dunton, Bedfordshire, and works three days a week as a manager at a charity based in London; her husband is a company director in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire.“There is such a lot to fit in. I wish I could say 'no problem, let's play with the Playmobil'. It is not like they are asking to go to Legoland - they just want to spend time with their parents.”(Source: guardian.co.uk)