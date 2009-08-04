TEHRAN - The second Islamic Solidarity Games should be postponed due to swine flu scare, Iran’s Health Minister Kamran Baqeri-Lankarani said on Tuesday.

The second Islamic Solidarity Games is scheduled for October 16 to 30 in three Iranian cities, but Lankarani asked the Iran Physical Education Organization (PEO) to postpone the competitions.“Swine flu cases have increased in the region and we told the PEO officials to postpone the Islamic Solidarity Games,” Lankarani said.The Islamic Solidarity Games is a means of encouraging cooperation among Muslim states. The first edition was held in Saudi Arabia in 2005