Nadal will return to action in Montreal, says coach

MADRID (Reuters) - World number two Rafael Nadal will return to action at next week's Montreal Masters event after a two-month lay off with injury, his coach and uncle Toni Nadal said on Monday.

The Spaniard has been suffering from tendonitis in both knees and has not played a competitive match since being knocked out in the fourth round of the French Open by Robin Soderling on May 31.""Rafa will play in Montreal. It is good news for us,"" Toni Nadal told Radio Marca.""It's another thing to know what standard he will be at. I imagine he won't be in very good condition. He has been training but without really pushing it very much.""To see what form he's in we'll have to see how he copes in a proper match.""During his time away from the court, Nadal lost his French Open and Wimbledon titles and his number one ranking to Swiss rival Roger Federer.In an interview last week, Nadal cast doubts as to whether he would be fit to defend his title in Montreal.""There is no particular objective at present,"" Nadal's coach continued. ""The challenge is to get back into form and to be in good shape for the U.S. Open.""The U.S. Open starts on August 31.