Wenger won't chase Chamakh

Arsene Wenger has revealed that he will not be upping his efforts to bring Marouane Chamakh to Arsenal.

The Gunners boss had enquired as to the Bordeaux striker's availability, and has lodged an offer he deems to be acceptable.However, the French champions are stalling on any possible deal as they hold out for more money.Wenger is reluctant to improve his bid and has admitted that, in his eyes, the agreement is dead unless Bordeaux change their stance.""In five months, if he doesn't prolong his contract, Chamakh will be free to talk to any club and Bordeaux won't get anything,"" the Frenchman told L'Equipe.(Source: Skysports)