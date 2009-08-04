Emerging Asia must heed the risks of bubbles

It became, for a while, a bit of a dirty word. But “decoupling” is in vogue again. The emerging world, and foremost Asia, has bounced back far more sharply from economic calamity than many developed economies. Fundamentals are now in better shape in these economies than ever before: fiscal balances are far healthier than in the west, while banking systems, stuffed with liquidity, appear ready to fuel another round of solid expansion.

Even the emerging shopper is beginning to pull his weight. Household spending growth in Asia is estimated at $170bn (€119bn, £102bn) this year, offsetting the plunge in spending in the U.S. Investment, too, is now considerably larger than in the west. As debate over “green shoots” rages in developed economies, emerging Asia is already nursing sturdy saplings.But, for the region to remain on a path of sustained expansion, policy-makers need to heed the risks of asset bubbles. Flush liquidity and low interest rates are fuelling a boom in property and capital markets that may grow to unmanageable proportions. Eventually, such bubbles are bound to burst, killing growth, and any notion of decoupling along with it.At the heart of the problem lies an outmoded central banking strategy. While growth has proven far more resilient in emerging Asia than many had anticipated, monetary policy remains hostage to conditions elsewhere. For decades, the region’s monetary officials have shadowed the Federal Reserve, adjusting interest rates roughly in line with the U.S. central bank. This was justified: as growth depended on exports to western markets, monetary policy needed to conform to demand conditions overseas.But the world has changed. The region’s economies require a more tailored monetary policy. As interest rates in the US, and much of the developed world, are bound to remain low for some time, the region has to face up to economic reality. Interest rates will have to be set to suit local, not global, growth conditions. Otherwise, monetary policy will remain too loose, blowing bubbles that will ultimately end in another painful slump.But tightening monetary policy independently of the west has major consequences. Officials would need to let go of their obsession with exchange rate competitiveness. There cannot be monetary policy independence from the Fed if currencies remain closely tied to the U.S. dollar. It is tempting to think that capital controls provide a short-cut, allowing officials to manage the exchange rate and monetary policy separately. But, over time, these become ever more porous.This problem is even greater where capital accounts are already open. Central banks have in recent years struggled to neutralize the impact of portfolio inflows on the local money supply, adopting a strategy known as sterilization. This had little success in taming asset markets that fired up in late 2006, and whose run was only halted temporarily by the financial crisis in the west. The problem thus remains: a central bank committed to managing its exchange rate will face difficulties in controlling local monetary conditions.Central banks across Asia have continued to amass foreign exchange reserves at a remarkable pace. As exports faltered, officials aimed to prevent exchange rates from rising to shield their economies from further pain. The result was monetary easing on a massive scale: not only were interest rates slashed, but the intervention in foreign exchange markets continues to expand the local money supply, adding fuel to the fire.Another tempting option for policy-makers is to tinker with bank regulation. Tightening lending criteria, for example, to slow credit expansion seemingly offers an easy way to cool red-hot asset markets. But these measures rarely succeed: investors swiftly discover alternative ways to deploy their cash. Worse, such measures reduce transparency and distort incentives, possibly raising the costs when the bubble ultimately bursts.Asia has its fair share of experience with bubbles and busts. These cycles need to be tamed. As growth decouples from the west, monetary policy should be tailored more and more to address local growth conditions. The ongoing intervention in foreign exchange markets only impedes this process. What Asia requires, in short, is monetary policy decoupling. This can only happen if central banks allow greater exchange rate flexibility. Time to let go.The writer is senior Asia economist at HSBC.(Source: Financial Times)