Scientists use curvy DNA to build molecular parts

You can’t build a machine without parts. That’s true for large machines like engines and pumps, and it’s true for the tiniest machines, the kind that scientists want to build on the scale of molecules to do work inside the body.

Researchers at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard University have taken a step toward creating parts for molecular machines, out of DNA.In a paper in Science, Hendrik Dietz (who is now with the Technical University of Munich), Shawn M. Douglas and William H. Shih describe a programmable technique for twisting and curving DNA into shapes.Dr. Shih said the method used strands of DNA that self-assemble into rigid bundles, with the individual double helixes joined by strong crosslinks.Manipulating the base pairs in the helixes — using more or fewer of them between crosslinks — creates torque that causes the bundles to twist and bend in a specific direction.The researchers were able to control the degree of bending, and were even able to make a bundle bend back on itself.The researchers built several structures, including a 12-toothed gear and a wire-frame ball.Dr. Shih said that while it was possible that a future molecular machine might use parts like these, the work was meant to demonstrate that “if you want to make a machine, you are going to need very precise fabrication ability.”The goal, he added, is to make objects that are far more complex, in order to eventually build a machine that could, say, deliver a tiny amount of a drug to a precise spot in the body.Dr. Shih likened the work to the development of integrated circuits, where complexity has roughly doubled every 18 months for the past 40 years. “We’re motivated to improve the technology,” he said.“If you want to do amazing things, you are going to need to be able to build very complicated devices.”(Source: The NYT)