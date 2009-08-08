Iran tops Kuwait in FIBA Asia Championship

TIANJIN, China - Iran swept Kuwait in the 25th FIBA Asia Championship for men on Saturday.

Iran earned its third successive victory by beating Kuwait 94-46. The reigning champion had already beaten Taiwan and Uzbekistan in Group B.A total of 16 teams are divided into four groups of four teams, in which the top three from each group will qualify for the next round.Eventually, the tournament’s top three teams will automatically qualify for the 2010 FIBA World Championship in Turkey, while at least three more can be selected as wild cards by FIBA to complete the 24-team cast