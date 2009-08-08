Kiev president eyes Sheva

Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko could rejoin former team Dynamo Kiev during the summer, according to club president Igor Surkis.

The 32-year-old striker began his career at the Ukrainian giants, helping them reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League in 1999.After subsequently spending seven years at AC Milan, Shevchenko was snapped up by Chelsea for a then-British record £30million.But he has struggled to find the back of the net at Stamford Bridge and was eventually loaned back to former club Milan last season.(Source: Skysports)