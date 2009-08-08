Tehran Vocal Ensemble to perform at Spanish festival

TEHRAN -- The Tehran Vocal Ensemble will give performances at the 11th International Folksong Choir Festival taking place from September 23 to 26, in Barcelona, Spain.

The ensemble, which gave concerts at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on August 19 and 20, was awarded two medals at the 2nd Asian Choir Games which took place in South Korea this year.There is no change in the arrangement of the members of the ensemble for the upcoming performances unless some of them decide to leave the band, conductor Milad Omranlu said during a press conference at the Vahdat Hall today.“After our success at the Asian Choir Games, the ensemble received many invitations by the organizers of festivals in other countries including Sweden, Australia, Canada and Spain,” said Mohammadreza Zarif, the director of Honar-e Talai Zarif Company which sponsors the ensemble.Zarif expressed hope that the participation of the ensemble in various countries’ festivals will give other Iranian music bands the chance to perform in international galas.Klapa Serpentina (Croatia), Female Choir Carmina (Estonia), Laulujoutsenet Girls Choir (Finland), Quartettverein “Die 12 Räuber” Hünsborn (Germany), Female Choir Eufonia (Italy) and Female Ensemble Tonika (Russia) are amongst the participants.Photo: The Tehran Vocal Ensemble along with conductor Milad Omranlu gives a performance at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on March 3, 2009. (ISNA/Reza Dehshiri)