Traces of love

The sun, Not mine; It’s for shining, In it’s true meaning!

Ensuring life’s continuation, Source of world’s illumination!Spring, not for quenching our thirst, It’s a bubble of life, not in jest!A symbol of welling up, Limpidity to the top!And the sea is for what? Not for fishing, but, Manifestation of forgiveness, Generosity like the wastes!And the sky, Hey, nice guy! Is the font of liberty, And the snowy majesty!Then love, at last, But not the least, Means patience, Endurance, Dedication, And devotion, In eager anticipation, For end of separation!It’s a glimmer of hope, Being in the soup, Going through water and fire, Rooted in wisdom, and desire