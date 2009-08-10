“About Elly”, “Agrarian Utopia” share Aussie film award

TEHRAN -- Iran’s “About Elly” shared the NETPAC Jury Award with Thailand’s “Agrarian Utopia” at the 18th Brisbane International Film Festival (BIFF) in Australia.

The Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC) Award is given at select international film festivals to promote Asian cinema by spotlighting exceptional films and discovering new talent.The festival’s website described “About Elly” as a compelling drama revealing the social contradictions and tensions at play in contemporary, middle-class Iranian life.The film won a Silver Bear for the best director at the Berlinale 2009 and was also awarded in the category Best Narrative Feature at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2009.“Agrarian Utopia” by Uruphong Raksasad is a docudrama following the lives of two families whose debts force them into farming the same land, as detailed on the festival’s website.St.George Bank Brisbane International Film Festival (BIFF), which was held from July 30 to August 9 in Brisbane, focuses on films from the Asian-Pacific region.