Lewis faces more Merrill queries as $33m accord delayed

Bank of America Corp. Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Lewis faces more queries about his purchase of Merrill Lynch & Co. after a federal judge refused to approve a $33 million settlement of a lawsuit over bonuses.

The bank agreed on Aug. 3 to settle U.S. claims the bank misled investors while buying Merrill. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in New York said the amount isn’t appropriate if the bank lied about billions of dollars in payments. Rakoff asked for more filings by Aug. 24 and said he won’t rule on the accord before Sept. 9.The delay exposes Lewis to further criticism over his handling of the Merrill purchase, a decision that cost him his role as chairman of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank. Prolonging the focus on what Lewis told shareholders before they voted on the deal could make it harder for the CEO to keep his job, said Ron Geffner, a former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawyer.“One way or another, he’s going,” said Geffner, now a partner at Sadis & Goldberg LLC in New York. After weeks of criticism from investors and by lawmakers during two congressional hearings, Lewis “has a target on his back,” Geffner said.The case is rooted in Bank of America’s purchase of New York-based Merrill on Jan. 1 for about $29 billion including preferred shares, a sale that combined the world’s largest securities firm and the biggest commercial lender. Lewis drew fire this year for failing to tell shareholders in December that Merrill’s fourth-quarter loss was soaring toward $15.8 billion, and that Merrill would pay executives annual bonuses totaling $3.6 billion.The settlement Rakoff is considering concerns the bonuses. Bank of America told investors in Nov. 3 proxy materials that Merrill agreed not to pay bonuses before the deal was completed unless the bank consented, according to the SEC’s complaint.(Source: Bloomberg)