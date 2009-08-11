Japan household confidence climbs for seventh month on stimulus

TOKYO (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s household sentiment rose for a seventh month in July, adding to signs the world’s second- largest economy is edging closer to a recovery.

The confidence index climbed to 39.4 from 37.6 in June, the Cabinet Office said today in Tokyo. It has improved every month since tumbling to a record low of 26.2 in December. A number below 50 means pessimists outnumber optimists.The Nikkei 225 Stock Average has climbed 50 percent since tumbling to a 26-year low on March 10 as the deepest postwar recession eases. Consumer confidence has also been bolstered by Prime Minister Taro Aso’s 25 trillion yen ($262 billion) in stimulus spending as he struggles to steer the economy toward a recovery before an Aug. 30 election.“Consumer sentiment will probably keep rising,” said Tatsushi Shikano, a senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Co. in Tokyo. “Rising stocks and Aso’s stimulus packages are lifting confidence.”Aso’s administration has given people cash handouts, tax breaks on fuel-efficient vehicles and incentives to buy eco- friendly products. His ruling Liberal Democratic Party trails the opposition Democratic Party of Japan in polls ahead of the election.Signs of a recovery have begun to emerge. Confidence among Japanese merchants rose to a 22-month high in July and the broadest indicator of economic health rose at the fastest pace in 29 years, the Cabinet Office reported. Overtime working hours among manufacturers rose for a third month from May to June, reflecting an increase in industrial production as exports improve.Still, the rebound in global demand hasn’t spread to households, whose outlays account for more than half of the economy. The unemployment rate rose to a six-year high of 5.4 percent in June, and wages dropped at the fastest pace on record.Much later“Households are likely to benefit from this recovery much later than previous recoveries,” said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief Japan economist at Merrill Lynch & Co. “Companies can’t increase workers or wages because uncertainties over the outlook remain very high.”Some households have been forced to cut back on eating out and are becoming more sensitive about how they spend their money.“I try to save money by saving on food. I look for cheap items, and I try not to waste anything,” said Keiko Hasegawa, a part-time employee at a cafeteria in Tokyo. “We used to go out for dinner three or four times a month. Now, we go once every three months.” -