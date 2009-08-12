Foreign students watch Iranian play “Dogleg” in Tehran

TEHRAN -- A group of foreign students visiting Iran watched the Iranian play “Dogleg” at Tehran’s City Theater Complex on Tuesday.

Twenty five students from Hungary, Bulgaria, Turkey, Italy, Armenia and Georgia sat to watch the play director Katayun Feiz Marandi.The students who are studying Persian history and literature in their countries regarded the play a good example of oriental plays, the Persian service of Fars reported on Wednesday.Victor from Hungary believed that the play was an interesting one, saying that he was fascinated by acting but the actors were speaking fast making it hard for him to understand the dialogue.Iliana Bourgeois from Bulgaria said that she is traveling to Iran for the first time and that the play gave her a good feeling since she had no idea how good Iranian plays would be. In her idea, the play “Dogleg” was a modern work.Asma Zengin from Turkey called the play a beautiful work and said that in her idea the actors played very well. She was also surprised why such a beautiful complex like City Theater has such a small hall like Sayeh.Tatia who is studying Persian language at the Tbilisi State University of Georgia said that she enjoyed the play, its good acting, and wonderful music.Written by Arash Abbasi, “Dogleg” narrates the events happening in a Christian family in Iran after the Iran-Iraq war. Their son is lost in the war, and their married daughter is back home having problems in her married life and is insisting to get divorced.The play went onstage on August 9 at the Sayeh Hall. Ali Sarabi, Nahid Moslemi, Roya Bakhtiari, and Elham Kordad are some of the actors.