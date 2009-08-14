Iran issues new stamp to commemorate election

TEHRAN (FNA) – Iran issued a new stamp to commemorate the massive turnout in the country's 10th presidential election held on June 12, 2009.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and senior Iranian officials attended the ceremony to unveil the new stamp on Thursday.Some 85 percent of Iran's eligible voters went to the polls in the latest presidential election.During the ceremony, Iran's Minister of Communication and Information Technology Mohammad Soleimani said the Iranian nation's massive turnout was unparalleled in the world, Press TV reported.""The stamp will be the symbol of the Iranian nation's unity and their massive turnout in the presidential election,"" he added.Samples of the stamp will be sent to the museums across the world, Soleimani noted, adding that 400,000 copies of the new stamp will be published over the next three months.