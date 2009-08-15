Leader appoints Sadeq Larijani as Judiciary chief

TEHRAN – Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Saturday officially appointed Hojjatoleslam Sadeq Larijani as the new Judiciary chief.

“Now that Ayatollah Hashemi Shahroudi’s term in the Judiciary has ended… according to the Article 157 of the Constitution I appoint you as the Judiciary chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Ayatollah Khamenei wrote in his appointment decree.Sadeq Larijani is the son of Ayatollah Hashem Amoli and the brother of Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani. Until he was appointed to the new position he served as a theologian in the 12-member Guardian Council.In a ceremony scheduled for August 17 Larijani will officially take over the post, replacing Shahroudi who held the job for ten years.A judicial official announced on Wednesday that Hashemi Shahroudi will probably join the Guardian Council.In his ten-year office Hashemi Shahroudi did great reforms in the Judiciary