Afzali appointed WSBI board of directors’ member

TEHRAN – Mahmoud Afzali the Managing Director of Post Bank Iran has been appointed as one of the members of World Savings Banks Institute (WSBI) board of directors.

Founded in 1924 in Milan WSBI is the global representative of savings and retail banking. WSBI represents savings and retail banks or associations thereof in 92 countries. The organization works closely with international financial institutions and represents its members’ interest at an international level.WSBI also provides technical consultancy in partnership with multilateral agencies and offers training to its members.The World Savings Banks Institute is an international banking association. It currently gathers 109 members in 92 countries throughout the world, comprising approximately 7,000 savings and retail banks. These institutions operate some 209,000 branches & outlets and employ around 2.5 million people. At the start of 2006, total assets of WSBI members amounted to €8,081 billion