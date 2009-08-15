Mud-slinging on Afghan vote trail

KABUL (AFP) -- They may be backed by warlords and rely on donkeys to get their supporters out to vote, but contenders in Afghanistan's elections are making promises and trading insults like politicians anywhere.

Just days before Afghans choose their president, the main candidates are criss-crossing the country to get the vote out, and like lawmakers from Washington to Whitehall, their rhetoric is testing hyperbolic heights.To hear the top contenders tell it, their rivals are thieves, drug lords and human rights abusers. They are bad for democracy, cut deals with criminals, are cheating Afghans of a future, and only got into politics to get rich.The election scheduled for Thursday will see up to 17 million people -- of a population estimated between 26 million and 32 million -- cast their votes in presidential and provincial council elections.It is Afghanistan's second presidential poll and incumbent Hamid Karzai is expected to prevail over a field of 41 -- although five have announced via the media their decision to drop out.His main rivals are former foreign minister Abdullah Abdullah, former finance minister and World Bank academic Ashraf Ghani, and the eccentric dark horse Ramazan Bashardost who campaigns from a yellow tent in central Kabul.More than 3,000 donkeys are to be deployed, along with fleets of helicopters, planes and trucks, to get ballot papers to the most remote corners of the vastly undeveloped country.City walls are plastered with colorful posters of candidates, showing the symbols -- a sheaf of wheat, a rose, striped vases -- that will appear next to their names on ballot papers for the majority of people who are illiterate.In villages and towns, hopefuls in the parallel council elections are going door-to-door, while the top presidential contenders are hitting big cities for last-minute rallies they hope will win television time.But in a country at war, where the Taliban has escalated its insurgency against government forces backed by troops from more than 40 countries, fear has swept the vulnerable rural areas that people risk attack if they vote.The Taliban have said they will try to prevent people reaching polling stations, and election officials say more than 10 percent of the planned number could stay closed because security cannot be guaranteed.As the Monday deadline for campaigning nears, the war of words between the presidential rivals is also heating up.While Bashardhost rails against “the criminals and drug traffickers in power,” Karzai is accused of trying to buy off his rivals with promises of “food, tea and a job” after saying he would give Abdullah and Ghani posts in his new government.A furious Ghani issued a statement on Friday saying he had no intention of joining “the corrupt and illegitimate system Mr. Karzai has set up”.“We want an end to Mr. Karzai's politics of hiding behind palace walls, rewarding elites and cutting deals with shady men who are bent on robbing the nation of its future,” he said, in a reference to agreements the president has struck with notorious warlords to secure blocs of votes.“Mr. Karzai has forgotten that his primary job is to feed, cloth and create jobs for the nation, not me.”Karzai has been notable for his lack of mud-slinging, preferring to draw his rivals close with deals that shore up his support and hobble his opposition.A big bone of contention among his opponents has been Karzai's refusal to take part in televised debates.He failed to appear at the first on July 23, saying he was too busy, so Abdullah and Ghani went at it without him.After Karzai refused to participate in a second debate due to be televised on Thursday, Abdullah also pulled out at the last minute, prompting Ghani to brand him “deceptive and hypocritical”.For his part, Abdullah was on the receiving end of a confusing and potentially explosive episode when he was widely accused of encouraging his supporters to take to the streets if he does not win the presidency.Abdullah denied the accusations from his rivals, branding them “political” in nature, and categorically ruled out any recourse to violence.Yet analysts say Abdullah lost support as a result of what was seen as a deliberate slur on his otherwise populist campaign.The victor must win more than 50 percent of the vote to avoid a run-off with the runner-up. Polls put Karzai and Abdullah in first and second place.Photo:An Afghan man passes through the election posters of candidates in Kabul