Iran Khodro four-month exports nearly doubles

TEHRAN – Iranian carmaker Iran Khodro Company (IKCO) exported over 8,500 passenger cars in the past four months, showing an almost 100 percent increase compared to the same period in the year before, IRNA news agency reported on Monday.

Iran Customs Administration has confirmed the data related to the exports of cars by IKCO for the past four months.Directors of exports and public relations at Iran Customs Administration held a session with IKCO's director for exports to remove the discrepancies in the export documents.Peugeot 206, Peugeot Pars, Peugeot 405, Peugeot Roa, and Samand sedans were the company's export-bound cars which were sent to Iraq, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Syria and Afghanistan.IKCO, founded in 1962, is the largest auto manufacturer in the Middle East, Central Asia and North Africa. In Iran IKCO has an average share of 65 percent of domestic market