Israeli soldiers shoot at Egyptian policeman

BEIT-UL-MOQADDAS (AFP) – Israeli soldiers posted along the Egyptian border on Monday opened fire at an Egyptian policemen they claim acted in a suspicious manner, the army said.

“The soldiers saw a suspect individual approach with a rifle which he was arming. They shot in the air and then towards him,” an army spokeswoman said.It was later established the man was a policeman and that he sustained a shoulder wound, army radio said.In Cairo, an Egyptian security official said only that a 21-year-old conscript had been wounded in the chest by a bullet “that probably came from across the border.” He was taken to hospital in serious condition.A joint Israeli-Egyptian team will investigate the incident, the Israeli military spokeswoman said.The incident took place 20 kilometErs (15 miles) north of the Israeli Red Sea resort of Eilat.Army radio initially said the Israelis had returned fire after the Egyptian shot at them.