Downward trend in flu cases in Iran: minister

TEHRAN -- Over the past week, there has been a downward trend in number of Iranians infected with swine flu, Health Minister Kamran Baqeri-Lankarani said here on Monday.

According to Lankarani, less than 10 people have been diagnosed with H1N1 virus, commonly known as swine flu, over the past seven days, bringing the total to over 200.Such decrease in the country’s average rate of swine flu “is an evidence of our success” in containing the disease spread across the country, the minister stated.The number of cases infected with H1N1 virus rose from 196 reported on August 12 by the ministry officials.Iran’s first swine flu case was a 16-year-old Iranian-American boy, who tested positive for the virus upon his arrival in Tehran on June 22.Great numbers of people around the world are infected with the virus, and many cases have not yet been diagnosed. A global pandemic has been declared