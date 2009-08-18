Colombian rebels release videos of hostages

BOGOTA (Reuters) -- Colombian guerrillas released videos on Monday of a soldier and a police officer they are holding hostage, raising hopes that they and 22 other kidnap victims held in secret jungle camps might be freed.

But President Alvaro Uribe and the country's largest Marxist rebel force, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, remain far apart on terms for a release of the high-profile hostages.The families of soldier Salin Sanmiguel, captured in 2008, and police officer Guillermo Solorzano, snatched in 2007, welcomed the videos as proof their loved ones are still alive.“Please don't forget us,” says Solorzano in his video.He was at a vacation spot in mountainous southern Colombia when the FARC seized him in the dead of night.Sanmiguel shows the camera a rag-doll that he made for one of his daughters out of scraps found in the wilderness.“This is for you, Sami,” he says.Last month, Uribe bowed to FARC demands that leftist Senator Piedad Cordoba mediate the release of hostages. Uribe authorized Cordoba to do so on the condition that all 24 members of the security forces held by the rebels be freed at the same time.It was Cordoba who received the videos. She said more are expected to be released by the FARC in the days ahead.The guerrillas say they are willing to free two of the 24 hostages but the rest will only be released as part of an exchange for guerrillas held in government jails.One of the two soldiers the FARC said it is willing to free over the short term is Pablo Moncayo, held since 1997. His father has led a campaign for the release of kidnap victims, wrapping himself in chains and walking throughout Colombia.Uribe, a conservative first elected in 2002, is popular for making Colombia's cities and highways safer as part of his U.S.-backed crackdown on the 45-year-old insurgency. His own father was killed in a botched FARC kidnapping more than 20 years ago.