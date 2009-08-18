Liver transplant risky in the very thin or very fat

NEW YORK (Reuters) –- Liver transplantation “holds increased risk” in adults who are very thin or very obese before surgery, research shows.

Patients undergoing liver transplantation who are underweight or very severely obese experience significantly higher rates of illness and death in comparison with patients in the middle weight categories, the researchers report in the journal Liver Transplantation.Dr. Andre A. S. Dick, of the University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle, and colleagues investigated the impact of pre-transplant body weight on patient survival by reviewing data from the United Network for Organ Sharing on 71,446 liver transplants performed in adults from 1987 through 2007.They found that subjects who were very thin were more likely to require a second surgery and to die from bleeding complications, compared with “control” patients in the middle weight range.Transplant patients who were very severely obese had higher rates of death from infectious complications and cancer.Being underweight and very severe obesity were “significant predictors of death,” Dick and colleagues note.Moreover, patients at the extremes of body weight -- both high and low -- had costlier care; they used more intensive care unit services and had longer hospital stays, than patients in the middle weight categories.